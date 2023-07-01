Maryland State Police Ready For Increased Highway Enforcement Through Independence Day

Maryland State Police will bolster enforcement efforts over the Fourth of July weekend to prevent dangerous driving behaviors and save lives as more motorists are expected to travel this holiday.

State troopers from 23 barracks, including members of the State Police Impaired Driving Reduction Effort Team, known as the SPIDRE team, will be focusing enforcement efforts on impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving, and other violations that contribute to highway tragedies, especially during the holiday weekend. Since its inception, SPIDRE has been responsible for more than 4,300 arrests for suspected driving under the influence. Additional troopers will be working overtime assignments funded by highway safety grants from the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

“Maryland State Police, along with our law enforcement partners, remain committed to keeping our roads safe and keeping impaired drivers – whether it be from alcohol, cannabis or medications – off of our roads this holiday weekend,” said Major Daniel Pickett, Acting Chief of the Field Operations Bureau.

Among the planned initiatives:

In Anne Arundel County, troopers from the Annapolis and Glen Burnie Barracks will focus enforcement efforts on Routes 50 and 295, as well as, I-97.

In Caroline, Dorchester, and Talbot Counties, troopers from the Easton Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on US Route 50 and MD Route 404.

In Charles County, troopers from the La Plata Barrack will conduct DUI Saturation patrols in the Waldorf area.

In Cecil and Harford Counties, troopers from the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on I-95.

In Garrett County, troopers from the McHenry Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on area “hotspots” for crashes on I-68 and Route 219.

In Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties, troopers from the Centreville Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on Routes 301, 20, and 50.

In Prince George’s County, troopers from the College Park and Forestville Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on Routes 5 and 50 as well as I-495.

In Somerset County, troopers from the Princess Anne Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on area “hotspots” for crashes, as well as work zone and DUI enforcement along U.S. Routes 13 and 413.

In Washington County, troopers from the Hagerstown Barrack will conduct DUI Saturation patrols on Interstates 70 and 81.

In Wicomico County, troopers from the Salisbury Barrack will focus enforcement efforts on Routes 50 and 13.

Over the past five years in Maryland, nearly 800 people have lost their lives and nearly 15,300 have been injured in crashes involving an impaired driver. Speeding, impaired driving and not wearing a seat belt are among the most common contributing factors in motor vehicle fatalities. Many of these deaths were preventable.

If you are attending a Fourth of July gathering:

• Designate a sober driver in advance and give that person your car keys.

• If you’re planning on driving, stay sober.

• Consider using public transportation. Call a taxi or use a ride-share service if you don’t have a sober driver.

• Don’t let a friend drive if you think they are impaired.

• If you see someone who you believe is driving impaired, then call the police.

• Always buckle up.

• Don’t drive distracted, text, or use a cell phone that is not hands-free.

If you are hosting a Fourth of July gathering:

• Remember, you can be held liable if someone you served alcohol to ends up in an impaired-driving crash.

• Serve plenty of food and non-alcoholic beverages

• Ensure sober drivers or alternative modes of transportation are set up in advance for guests who are not planning to stay sober.

• Have contact information for local taxi companies readily available.

• Take the keys away from anyone who is thinking of driving impaired.