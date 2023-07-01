Anne Arundel County Police Announce Arrest in Recent Hate Crimes Involving Vandalism

Over the past few months, our county has seen a marked increase in thefts, vandalism, destructions, and burglaries against several places of worship within our communities.

Those incidents are as follows:

Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church Piney Orchard Parkway in Odenton – June 13, 2023 – Black Lives Matter and Pride signs were vandalized

Fowler United Methodist Church, Bestgate Road in Annapolis – June 9, 2023 – Burglary/destruction/vandalism in excess of $100K

St. Phillips Episcopal Church, Bestgate Road in Annapolis – June 10, 2023 – Destruction to a church sign

June 13, 2023 – Destruction to church statues

Saint Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, Riva Road in Annapolis – June 24, 2023 – Church signs vandalized; destruction to flower beds



The officers and detectives from the districts where the churches are located have used every resource available to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice.

On June 27, 2023, detectives, with the help of the public, filed charges against Blake Krenzer and Brandon Krenzer of Gambrills, MD, for their alleged involvement in the vandalism of the Black Lives Matter and Pride signs at the Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church.

On June 28, 2023, detectives from our Southern District, with the assistance of an astute patrol officer, were able to identify a possible suspect and, through further case enhancement, make the positive identification and arrest of Jarren Alexander of Maryland in connection with not only the crime committed against the Fowler United Methodist Church, but the St. Phillips Episcopal Church in Annapolis, and potentially a third, pending further investigation.

It is through the dogged determination of the officers and detectives of our department, with some help from the citizens that we serve, that these case closures were made possible.

“I want to congratulate the good men and women in our Anne Arundel County police department, the detectives and community that supported them in their work,” said County Executive Pittman. “Any perpetrators who think that a house of worship is a place to express their hate should learn that justice will prevail.”

“I am extremely proud of the outstanding police work of our officers and detectives in the Western and Southern Districts who worked tirelessly to bring closure to these recent hate/bias incidents in our county,” said Deputy Chief of Police Katherine Roberts. “There is no place for hate anywhere in Anne Arundel County, and we will not tolerate these acts against our places of worship or any individual in our county.”