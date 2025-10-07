UPDATE: PG County Man Sentenced to 80-Years After Robbery Attempt Leaves His Accomplice and Victim Dead

UPDATE 10/7/2025: Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Tara Jackson has announced that 24-year-old Christopher Jamar Jenkins has been sentenced to 80 years in prison after being convicted of two counts of first-degree murder on May 16, 2025, in the shooting death of 23-year-old Xavier Matthews and 26-year-old Karon Moore.

Jenkins was also convicted of conspiracy armed robbery, one count of firearm use in a violent crime, one count of possession of a handgun by a prohibited person.

On June 28, 2023, Matthews and Moore were fatally shot in a Super 8 Hotel in Camp Springs during a planned robbery orchestrated by Matthews’ cousin.

“This tragedy was entirely preventable, and while no sentence can erase the families’ pain, we hope this brings some measure of justice,” said State’s Attorney Jackson. “This case is a reminder that violent actions have devastating consequences for victims, for families, and for the entire community. Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to hold violent offenders accountable and to prevent violence before it occurs in our communities.”

7/1/2023: The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting at a motel in Camp Springs on Wednesday. A third suspect was killed during the incident. The deceased suspect is identified as 26-year-old Karon Moore of Washington, DC. The deceased victim is 23-year-old Xavier Matthews of Temple Hills.

On June 28, 2023, at approximately 7:00 am, officers responded to a motel in the 5100 block of Allentown Road. Officers located both Matthews and Moore with gunshot wounds. Matthews was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Moore was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two suspects are in custody in connection with this incident. They are 24-year-old Keymonte Day of Washington, DC, and 22-year-old Christopher Jamar Jenkins of Capitol Heights.



The preliminary investigation revealed that Matthews and Day were staying at the motel when multiple male suspects entered their room in an attempt to rob Matthews. Those male suspects included Moore and Jenkins.

During the attempted robbery, there was a shooting inside of the room. Both Moore and Matthews were struck. The remaining male suspects, as well as Day, all fled the motel together.

The preliminary investigation revealed Day conspired with the male suspects to rob Matthews. Day and Jenkins face multiple charges to include first degree murder.

This remains an active investigation. Detectives are working to identify and arrest any additional suspects.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0037742.

