UPDATE: Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Man After he Stole a Fork Lift an Intentionally Ran Over and Killed a 73-Year-Old Waldorf Woman in Home Depot Parking Lot

UPDATE: 7/3/2023: On July 2, 2023, at 12:40 a.m., Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lowe’s located at 2525 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the report of a burglary in progress. According to witnesses, the suspect broke into the business, stole a forklift, and fled by ramming the gates. When officers arrived, the suspect was already gone. Officers canvassed the area and located the forklift at the Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place. The suspect was not on the scene.

Video surveillance showed the suspect to be a black male wearing only shorts/underwear operating the forklift during the events at Lowe’s.

Officers investigated further and found a deceased female was located trapped under the forklift and evidence that a vehicle had been stolen was located on scene.

The victim was later identified as Gloristine Pinkney, 73, of Waldorf.

Through witnesses and security footage, Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, of Waldorf, was developed as a suspect in this case.

On July 2 at approximately 8:40 p.m. police located Bryce Brown at his home. Bryce was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with them about the incident.

Brown stated he broken into Lowes through a rear fire door and stole a forklift, using it to cause damage at the store, and he then drove the forklift to Home Depot where he intentionally rammed the forks into a car in the parking lot. Once he did, Brown stated a female got out and tried to flee. Brown told police he intentionally followed her, striking her with the forklift and running over her. Brown stated after she had become tangled in the wheels of the forklift, he took the woman’s car and fled the area. Brown said he did not know the woman prior to the attack, but he did intentionally run her over with the forklift, killing her.

Brown was able to lead officers to the location where he parked her stolen 2019 Lincoln MKZ sedan. It was determined the vehicle was registered to a female and a check of her MVA photo and physical information matched that of the victim.

Employees believed they recognized the suspect in the photo to be employee Bryce Brown and a manager confirmed it to be Brown operating the forklift and destroying property belonging to Lowe’s. Brown reported for work on July 1, 2023, and at approximately 5:00 p.m. he handed his scanner to another employee without saying a word he left without clocking out.

The name of the deceased woman is being withheld at this time,

Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, of Waldorf, was charged with the following:

MURDER – FIRST DEGREE

MURDER-SECOND DEGREE

ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

ASSAULT-SEC DEGREE

THEFT: $25,000 TO $100,000

MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING

BURGLARY/2ND DEGREE/GENERAL

BURGLARY-4TH DEGREE-STORE

On July 2, 2023, at 12:40 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home improvement store in the 2500 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. According to witnesses, the suspect broke into the business, stole a forklift, and fled by ramming the gates.

When officers arrived, the suspect was already gone. Officers canvassed the area and located the forklift at a nearby home improvement store on Jefferson Farm Place. The suspect was not on the scene. Officers investigated further and found a female underneath the forklift; she was deceased.

Based on additional information, it appears the suspect encountered the woman in the parking lot of the business, struck her with the forklift and fled in her car, which may be a dark copper-colored, 2019 Ford Fusion with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle and missing a side mirror, similar to the car depicted in the photos. The woman has not been identified and it is unclear if she knew the suspect.

As detectives continue pursuing leads, investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating the missing car. Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call 301-932-2222. Detective Weaver is investigating.

NOTE: The attached photos are stock images of the same year, make, model and color vehicle, not the actual vehicle.



