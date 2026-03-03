UPDATE: Waldorf Man Sentenced to 40 Years After Stealing Forklift and Intentionally Over, Killing 73-Year-Old Waldorf Woman

UPDATE 3/3/2026: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Monday, March 2, 2026, Charles County Circuit Court Judge William R. Greer, Jr. sentenced Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 22, of Waldorf, to 40 years in prison for the Second-Degree Murder of Gloristine Pinkney, as well as Theft: $25,000 to under $100,000, Fourth-Degree Burglary, and Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000.

Upon release, Brown will be on supervised probation for a period of five years. If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces an additional 18 years in prison.

A Charles County jury found Brown guilty of the above-listed charges on December 16, 2025.

On July 2, 2023, officers with Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a burglary in progress at the Lowe’s store in Waldorf.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with store employees and managers working the overnight shift who reported hearing loud banging noises. Officers also observed damage to the store’s roll-up doors and security gates.

Officers then responded to a nearby Home Depot, where employees reported hearing a loud scream. At that location, officers discovered the body of victim Pinkney partially pinned beneath a forklift. Pinkney was declared deceased at the scene.

An investigation revealed that Brown, who was employed by Lowe’s at the time, stole a forklift from the fenced in rear lot of the store and rammed it through the business’ rear gates and roll-up door. Brown then drove the forklift out of the Lowe’s and into the parking lot of Home Depot, where he rammed it into a parked car. The victim, who was unknown to Brown and had been asleep in the vehicle, exited the car and attempted to flee. However, Brown followed her and struck her with the forklift, running her over.

After the incident, Brown fled the scene in the victim’s car. He used her credit card to purchase gas and traveled to Washington, D.C. and Virginia before returning to his Waldorf residence, where he was later apprehended.

During the course of the investigation, Brown was developed as the suspect through witnesses and surveillance video. The rear gate used to enter the Lowe’s was processed and swabbed for DNA, which was consistent with Brown’s DNA. Additionally, Brown’s fingerprints were found on the victim’s vehicle, and the vehicle’s keys were located inside of Brown’s residence along with a pair of shorts that had the victim’s blood on it.

At sentencing, Assistant State’s Attorney Jonathan Beattie, asking for a 50-year sentence, stated that what happened was “a tragic loss of life in the most horrendous way possible.”

Before sentencing him to 40 years in prison, the Honorable Judge Greer told Brown, “This is a terrible situation; it affects your family and Ms. Pinkney’s family. Your family will get to see you and talk to you, but Ms. Pinkney’s family will not. It’s sad all the way around.” He furthered, “it’s clear there was a mental health issue, but it’s not clear that what happened was a result of that. I can’t overlook how horrendous that action was.”



Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 22, of Waldorf, was convicted by a Charles County jury on December 16, 2025, of second-degree murder in the death of Gloristine Pinkney, along with multiple theft, burglary, and property destruction charges, following a seven-day jury trial, according to an announcement from State’s Attorney Tony Covington.

Covington stated that jurors returned a guilty verdict for second-degree murder but found Brown not guilty of first-degree murder. The jury also convicted Brown of theft of $25,000 to under $100,000, motor vehicle unlawful taking, rogue and vagabond, fourth-degree burglary, theft-related burglary, theft of $1,500 to under $25,000, and malicious destruction of property valued at $1,000 or more.

The convictions stem from events on July 2, 2023, when deputies with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported burglary in progress at the Lowe’s store on Crain Highway in Waldorf. According to court documents, employees working the overnight shift reported loud banging noises, and deputies observed damage to roll-up doors and security gates at the store.

Deputies then responded to a nearby Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place after employees reported hearing a loud scream. At that location, deputies discovered Gloristine Pinkney partially pinned beneath a forklift. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators determined Brown, who was employed by Lowe’s at the time, removed a forklift from the fenced rear lot of the store and rammed it through the rear gates and roll-up door. Authorities said Brown then drove the forklift to the Home Depot parking lot, where he struck a parked vehicle. Pinkney, who investigators said did not know Brown and had been asleep inside the car, exited the vehicle and attempted to flee. Brown followed her with the forklift, struck her, and ran her over, according to prosecutors.

After the incident, Brown fled the scene in Pinkney’s vehicle. Authorities said he used her credit card to purchase gas and traveled to Washington, D.C., and Virginia before returning to his residence in Waldorf, where he was later apprehended.

Court records show the case is filed as State of Maryland vs. Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, Case No. C-08-CR-23-000505, in the Circuit Court for Charles County. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for February 13, 2026.



UPDATE: 7/3/2023: On July 2, 2023, at 12:40 a.m., Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Lowe’s located at 2525 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the report of a burglary in progress. According to witnesses, the suspect broke into the business, stole a forklift, and fled by ramming the gates. When officers arrived, the suspect was already gone. Officers canvassed the area and located the forklift at the Home Depot on Jefferson Farm Place. The suspect was not on the scene.

Video surveillance showed the suspect to be a black male wearing only shorts/underwear operating the forklift during the events at Lowe’s.

Officers investigated further and found a deceased female was located trapped under the forklift and evidence that a vehicle had been stolen was located on scene.

The victim was later identified as Gloristine Pinkney, 73, of Waldorf.

Through witnesses and security footage, Bryce Caleb Timothy Brown, 20, of Waldorf, was developed as a suspect in this case.

On July 2 at approximately 8:40 p.m. police located Bryce Brown at his home. Bryce was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with them about the incident.

Brown stated he broken into Lowes through a rear fire door and stole a forklift, using it to cause damage at the store, and he then drove the forklift to Home Depot where he intentionally rammed the forks into a car in the parking lot. Once he did, Brown stated a female got out and tried to flee. Brown told police he intentionally followed her, striking her with the forklift and running over her. Brown stated after she had become tangled in the wheels of the forklift, he took the woman’s car and fled the area. Brown said he did not know the woman prior to the attack, but he did intentionally run her over with the forklift, killing her.

Brown was able to lead officers to the location where he parked her stolen 2019 Lincoln MKZ sedan. It was determined the vehicle was registered to a female and a check of her MVA photo and physical information matched that of the victim.

Employees believed they recognized the suspect in the photo to be employee Bryce Brown and a manager confirmed it to be Brown operating the forklift and destroying property belonging to Lowe’s. Brown reported for work on July 1, 2023, and at approximately 5:00 p.m. he handed his scanner to another employee without saying a word he left without clocking out.

