Information for the Funeral, Viewing and Procession for Firefighter Brice Trossbach

Heavy Traffic Expected on St. Mary's County Roads for Memorial Services for Fallen Firefighter Trossbach

St. Mary’s County Government, in partnership with Naval Air Station Patuxent River announces the following advisories for St. Mary’s County on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, and Thursday, July 6, 2023, for Firefighter Brice Trossbach’s viewing and funeral.

Viewing & Fireman’s Prayers – Wednesday, July 5, 2023

The viewing for Firefighter Brice Trossbach will be held Wednesday, July 5, 2023, from 1 – 7 p.m. at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department with Fireman’s Prayers beginning at 7 p.m.Parking

Handicapped parking will be located at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Parking for all others will be at the following satellite locations: the Wildewood Shopping Center, RC Lexington Exchange Movie Theater, and Dorsey Park. There will be shuttle services provided beginning at 10 a.m.Streaming

Fireman’s Prayers will be streamed live at https://stmarysfire.org/viewing.

Funeral Service- Thursday, July 6, 2023

The funeral for Firefighter Brice Trossbach will be held Thursday, July 6, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.Parking

Handicapped parking will be located at Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

Parking for all others will be at the following satellite locations: the Wildewood Shopping Center, RC Lexington Exchange Movie Theater, and Dorsey Park. There will be shuttle services provided beginning at 8 a.m.Streaming

The funeral will be streamed live at https://stmarysfire.org/funeral.Funeral Procession – Thursday, July 6, 2023

The procession will leave Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department at approximately 12 p.m. and go down Rt. 235 to Gate 1 of the Patuxent River Naval Air Station, enter the base and exit the base at Gate 2 and proceed to pass Bay District Volunteer Fire Department, Station 3. They will then move to Rt. 5 and process through the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, Station 1 and finally to Charles Memorial Gardens.

Any member of the public wishing to line the route to pay respects can park at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds or Leonardtown Middle School. Please do not line the route elsewhere.

Graveside Services – Thursday, July 6, 2023

Parking for graveside services will be in The Shops at Breton Bay shopping center. Shuttles will be provided starting at 12 p.m. There is limited space for parking for this part of the event. Priority will be given to those participating in the funeral.

Internment – Thursday, July 6, 2023

The internment is private.

Traffic Advisories – Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Rt. 235 southbound between Clover Hill Road and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, the shoulder and right-hand travel lane will be closed from approximately 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Traffic Advisories – Thursday, July 6, 2023

Rt. 235 southbound between Clover Hill Road and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, the shoulder and right-hand travel lane will be closed from approximately 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Rt. 5 in the area of Redgate there will be a flagging operation with one-way traffic from approximately 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Rt. 5 between Rt. 245 and Rt. 234, expect delays, and possible closures, in both directions from approximately 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Washington Street will be closed in the Town of Leonardtown in the afternoon.

Due to the procession route, Naval Air Station Patuxent River will have gate closures. For more information about Naval Air Station Patuxent River traffic please see dvidshub.net/unit/NASPR.

Any questions about apparatus joining the procession can be directed to Chief Mike Clark at 301-399-9722.

Any questions about apparatus backfilling stations can be directed to Kiona Black at [email protected]. Time-sensitive questions can be directed to her via phone at 410-456-3243.

NAS Pax River News Release

NAS Patuxent River advises all personnel at NAS Pax River and the surrounding community that major impacts to base traffic should be expected on base Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. for the funeral procession of Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach. NAS Patuxent River Gates 1 and 2 and will be temporarily closed to inbound and outbound traffic while the funeral procession makes its way through the base. Gate 3 will remain closed during this time as well.

The procession will enter Gate 1 and move down Cuddihy Road to Tate Road before turning on to Cedar Point Road to proceed past Building 409 and the Fire Station before exiting out Pax River’s Gate 2.

Personnel assigned to NAS Patuxent River wishing to line the procession route on base and render honors are encouraged to do so, and advised to prepare for high temperatures that day with sunscreen and water if lining the route.

Information regarding public services for Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach, funeral procession route and expected traffic impacts in St. Mary’s County, and public parking/transit information is available through the St. Mary’s County Public Information Office at www.stmarysmd.com/News/.

Naval District Washington Firefighter Brice C. Trossbach, 25, lost his life in the line of duty while responding to an emergency on June 27. Trossbach made the ultimate sacrifice while responding to a mutual aid call of a structure fire in Leonardtown, Maryland, dedicating his life to protect and serve our community.

STATE HIGHWAY PRESS RELEASE

Motorists should expect travel delays this week for the funeral and procession for fallen firefighter Brice C. Trossbach in Saint Mary’s County.

Visitation for Firefighter Trossbach will be held Wednesday, July 5, followed by funeral service on Thursday, July 6 at the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department, 24801 Three Notch Road in Hollywood, Maryland

On Wednesday July 5, motorists should expect travel delays and lane shifts along MD 235 (Three Notch Road) near the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department.

On Thursday July 6, increased travel volumes and periodic road closures are expected along MD 235, MD 246 (Great Mills Road) and MD 5 (Point Lookout Road) for the funeral procession. The memorial service begins at 10 a.m. at the volunteer fire department and is expected to last approximately two hours.

The procession will then depart for the Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department and proceed to Naval Air Station Pax River Co. 2 in Lexington Park, then to Bay District Volunteer Fire Department Co. 3 in Lexington Park, then to the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and then to the Charles Memorial Gardens.