Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident on St. Andrew’s Church Road

On July 03, 2023 at 3:42 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a single vehicle accident in the area of St. Andrew’s Church Rd and Fairgrounds Rd.

Deputies arrived to find a single vehicle had left the roadway. The driver and passenger were extricated from the vehicle. The driver and passenger were flown to Capital Region Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The passenger was pronounced deceased a short time later at the hospital.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to conduct the investigation.

Next of kin has been notified.

Preliminary Investigation revealed a 2020 Subaru Outback operated by Susan Blizzard, age 74 of Mechanicsville, was traveling northbound on St. Andrew’s Church Road when for unknown reasons, lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree trapping both the passenger and driver.

The front seat passenger was identified as Francis Rowan age 96.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or any events leading up to the collision and have not provided a statement are asked to contact Cpl. Dale Reppel at [email protected] or by phone (240) 496-6694.