On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at approximately 12:20 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Lancaster Circle and Falcon Place in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

First Responders located a 16-year-old victim with multiple gunshot wounds. A short time later, police were advised a 17-year-old male was found with a gunshot wound.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Updates will be provided when they become available.