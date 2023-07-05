State Police Arrest Wanted Laurel Man With Loaded Hand Gun After Traffic Stop in St. Mary’s County

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, Trooper Black from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack conducted a traffic stop on Three Notch Road at First Colony Boulevard, California.

The driver of the vehicle initially provided a false name, but was able to be identified as Tavon Charles Taylor, 27 of Laurel.

Investigation revealed that Taylor had a warrant through the Howard County Sheriff’s Office.

A K9 scan was conducted and probable cause was established to search the vehicle. The search revealed a loaded handgun.

Taylor was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Handgun in Vehicle, Loaded Handgun in Vehicle, False Statement to Officer, and Possess/Use False Government ID Document.

