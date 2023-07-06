Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash Involving a Pedestrian in Waldorf

On July 6, 2023, at 12:10 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash in the area of Old Washington Road and Trade Zone Court in Waldorf.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a Chrysler Pacifica was exiting a business and turning onto Old Washington Road when he struck a pedestrian who was crossing the roadway. The pedestrian, Della Johnson, 84, of Waldorf, was transported to an area hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call Cpl. Spence at 301-932-3514.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.