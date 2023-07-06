Police in Charles County Investigating 20-Year-Old Man Shot on Lancaster Circle in Waldorf

On July 5, 2023, at 2:41 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4100 block of Lancaster Circle in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located a 20-year-old male with a gunshot wound; he was transported to a hospital with injuries that are not life threatening.

A preliminary investigation showed the suspects approached the victims, who were walking in the parking lot of a recreational center, and fired shots at them. One male was struck and the other male was not injured. The suspects fled the area.

Detectives are pursuing leads and no additional details are available at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Wimberly at 301-609-3282 ext. 0457.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers. com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

The investigation is ongoing.