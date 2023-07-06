20-Year-Old Killed During Home Fireworks Display in Waldorf

Deputy State Fire Marshal’s along with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Bannister Circle in Waldorf of Charles County for an injured subject due to the detonation of a firework. On July 5, 2023, around 9 pm, a group of friends were gathered setting off fireworks behind a residence when one firework went off while in a mortar tube. The victim was a 20 year old male, who sustained hand and chest injuries. He was subsequently transported to Charles Regional Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

“Fireworks have been a long tradition of many celebrations. Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can go home safe. The safest way enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state.” said the State Fire Marshal. State Fire Marshal Brian Geraci, and the Office of the State Fire Marshal, extend their condolences to the family and friends of the victim during this tragic incident.

As Marylanders enjoy the rest of summer, there are several ways to enjoy fireworks while avoiding injury:

Consider attending one of the numerous public fireworks displays in Maryland every year.

Visit: Office of the State Fire Marshal 2023 Firework Permits List for the most updated list of all legal and permitted displays throughout the state,

However, for individuals who wish to celebrate on their own:

Purchase the fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are legal for use in that area.

Read and follow label warnings and instructions.

Do not allow small children to use fireworks.

Do not consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.

Have a bucket of water or hose available.

Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.