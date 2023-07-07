Lillian Margaret Prettyman, 80, of Leonardtown, MD, formerly of Avenue, MD, passed away on July 1, 2023 in Prince Frederick, MD. Born on April 5, 1943 in Orange, VA, she was the daughter of the late Edna May Jones and the late John William Ellis, Sr. Lillian was the loving wife of the late Harvey Wayne Prettyman, whom she married on June 22, 1979 in Leonardtown, MD, and who preceded her in death on October 8, 1983. She is survived by her son William Hurley of Mechanicsville, MD, her daughter-in-law, Michelle Gibson of California, MD, her siblings June Twinam of Leonardtown, MD, Anne Brown of OH, Joe Ellis of DE, Dorothy Brown of NC, Mary Catherine Gilgerson of WV, Donald Ellis of Leonardtown, MD, Peggy Johnston of Leonardtown, MD, and Charles Ellis of DE, her grandchildren Breanna Hurley and Devin Hurley, several step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her siblings, John Ellis, Bernard Ellis, and Thomas Ellis.

Lillian was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Margaret Brent High School in 1964. She worked as a caregiver.

A life celebration will be held on August 5, 2023 at the Southern Maryland Coonhunters Association located at 40450 Coonhunters Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Serving as pallbearers will be Devin Hurley, Breanna Hurley, Butch Tippett, Eric Tippett, Troy Tippett, Chad Richards, Chris Richards, and Lee Bowles.

