William Russell “Rusty” Deale, 46, of Deale passed away June 30, 2023. He was born February 8, 1977, in Prince Frederick to William Tubby and Julia Kathleen (Holmes) Deale. Rusty lived in Calvert County and moved to Deale when he was 10. He graduated from Southern High School. He was employed as a union electrician for Heller Electric in Brandywine for many years. In his spare time Rusty loved being on the water, crabbing and fishing. He also enjoyed going to races, riding go-karts with his son Lucas, making crafts, especially birdhouses, Lee Van Cleef movies, and dogs, especially pit bulls.
Rusty is survived by his son Lucas Russell Deale of Waldorf, parents William and Julia Deale of Deale, half brothers Robert Allen Newman, Jr. and Scott James Newman, cousin Corrine Lee Deale, and close friend and Lucas’ mother Michelle Leigh Pitner.
Visitation
Services
Memorial Service
Saturday, July 15, 2023
1:00 PM
Cedar Grove United Methodist Church
5965 Deale-Churchton Road
Deale, MD 20751
Interment
Private