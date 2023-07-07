William Russell “Rusty” Deale, 46, of Deale passed away June 30, 2023. He was born February 8, 1977, in Prince Frederick to William Tubby and Julia Kathleen (Holmes) Deale. Rusty lived in Calvert County and moved to Deale when he was 10. He graduated from Southern High School. He was employed as a union electrician for Heller Electric in Brandywine for many years. In his spare time Rusty loved being on the water, crabbing and fishing. He also enjoyed going to races, riding go-karts with his son Lucas, making crafts, especially birdhouses, Lee Van Cleef movies, and dogs, especially pit bulls.

Rusty is survived by his son Lucas Russell Deale of Waldorf, parents William and Julia Deale of Deale, half brothers Robert Allen Newman, Jr. and Scott James Newman, cousin Corrine Lee Deale, and close friend and Lucas’ mother Michelle Leigh Pitner.

Visitation

Services

Memorial Service

Saturday, July 15, 2023

1:00 PM

Cedar Grove United Methodist Church

5965 Deale-Churchton Road

Deale, MD 20751

Interment

Private