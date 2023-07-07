James Ray McSwain, Sr. ,55, of Prince Frederick, Maryland passed away at his home on July 2, 2023. James was born on June 17,1968 in Gastonia, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his mother Diane Braswell, his step father Jospeh Ramsey, Jr. and step brother Joey Ramsey.

James liked meeting new people, and would start of conversations with total strangers. He loved talking to veterans and listening to their stories about the battles they experienced. He also loved animals, especially dogs but felt if you got one you have to get a second one so they wouldn’t be alone.

James is survived by his wife, Mary Ann McSwain, father of Nicole McSwain, James R. McSwain, Jr., Courtney Juarez, Kyle McSwain, Joshua Prosser, Erika Prosser and Kess Prosser. He is also survived by five grandchildren, his sister Triscilla Schmidt and his step mother Betty Ramsey.

The family will be having a memorial services at a later date and be notifying family and friends at that time.