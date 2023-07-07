Thelma T. Crandell, 97, a lifelong resident of Lothian, MD passed away July 3, 2023. Thelma was born May 22, 1926 to Josephine (Griffith) and William E. Tucker. She was raised in Lothian and graduated from Southern High School. She married Julius F. “Buzz” Crandell, Jr. on August 9, 1946 and they lived and raised their family in Lothian. Thelma worked as a bookkeeper at the First National Bank of Southern Maryland, and later as a secretary with Prince George’s County Public Schools, retiring in the mid 1980’s. Thelma was a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church where she sang in the church choir and was active in the Women’s Society of Christian Service, the adult fellowship group, and helping with church suppers. Thelma loved the Baltimore Orioles, and enjoyed flowers, gardening, bowling, traveling and spending time with family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren.

Thelma was preceded in death by her husband Buzz in 2004, siblings Earl, Lester and Marie Tucker, and Mazie Trott, and by a great-grandson Matthew T. Sullivan. She is survived by daughters Pamela C. Ticknor and husband Rev. William H.C. Ticknor of Edgewater, and Julia L. Johnson and husband John Herbert Johnson, Jr. of Lothian, and by her son Sidney F. Crandell and wife Judy Kay Crandell of Lothian. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.