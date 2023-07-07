One Transported to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes College Park Fire Engine in Waldorf

On Tuesday, July 6, 2023, at approximately 9:25 a.m., College Park Volunteer Fire Department Engine 812 was stationary on Leonardtown Road in the area of Forest Knolls Place in Waldorf when it was struck from behind by an SUV.

Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene due to reports of one trapped in the SUV.

The College Park Fire Foam Engine was reportedly broken down on the side of the road. All personnel were standing on the side of the roadway when the fire apparatus was struck from behind. Firefighters had set up road flares and emergency triangles prior to the accident occurring.

The operator and single occupant of the SUV was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center due to their injuries.

All crew members of 812 were unharmed in the crash. Foam 12 is a 2002 American LaFrance Eagle which carries various specialty foam eductors and nozzles and over 300 gallons of various foam concentrate.

