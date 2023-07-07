Charles County Health Department – Swimming and Water Contact Areas Closed in Potomac River Due to Sewage Spill

The Charles County Department of Health has been alerted by the Maryland Department of the Environment of a sewage spill that occurred in Virginia.

This spill may impact the identified portion of the Potomac River (Swan Point to Cobb Point).

The Charles County Department of Health has been informed by the Maryland Department of the Environment that fishing and crabbing are not advisable along the identified closure areas.

Due to this alert, the Charles County Department of Health is closing swimming and water contact areas within the impacted areas until bacteriological samples indicate that water contact is safe. We are conducting sampling today and on Monday, in addition to our routine selection, to ensure the continued safety of our waterway. Signage will be posted at identified water access points.

In addition to this advisory, impacted shellfish harvesting areas are restricted from July 5, 2023, through July 27, 2023.

Virginia Health Department Release: Goldman Creek, Rosier Creek, and Potomac Waterfront in Charles County MD and Colonial Beach, VA are under a health advisory for recreational use until further notice due to a sewage release.

Overnight between July 3 and July 4, approximately 1.14 million gallons of sewage was spilled from the Town of Colonial Beach wastewater treatment plant near Goldman Creek and the 205 bridge.

The Virginia Department of Health Division of Shellfish Safety and Waterborne Hazards has issued an emergency shellfish closure for a portion of Rosier Creek. The Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has also visited the site of the spill.

The Maryland Department of Health has issued a public health alert for waters of the Potomac related to this spill.

The Three Rivers Health District and Division of Shellfish Safety and Waterborne Hazards notes that a majority of the condemned shellfish areas in the Rosier and Goldman Creeks were condemned previously due to matters unrelated to the July 3rd spill. The Virginia Department of Health, Department of Environmental Quality, Maryland Department of Health, and Town of Colonial Beach will continue to monitor this incident to assess any hazard to public health and closures will be continuously evaluated.

To prevent recreational water illnesses due to sewage release events, people should:

Avoid contact with any area of the waterbody of Goldman Creek, Rosier Creek and their opening to the Potomac River at Colonial Beach.

If you come in contact with the waterbody, wash skin with soap and water.

If you experience symptoms of illness after contact with the waterbody, seek medical care and notify your practitioner of the waterbody exposure.