VIDEO: Police Release Video of SUV Wanted in Connection of Fatal Shooting in Seat Pleasant





The Homicide Unit released video of an SUV wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the city of Seat Pleasant in late May. The victim in this case is 32-year-old Joe Louis Washington of Brandywine.

On May 31, 2023, at approximately 8:45 pm, officers with the Seat Pleasant Police Department responded to the 6000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Highway for a shooting.

Officers located Washington outside suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead a short time later. Two additional adult males were also shot. Their injuries are non-life threatening.

The video shows a white Jeep SUV driving on Martin Luther King Jr. Highway around the time of the murder as well as driving into the apartment complex where the shooting occurred. Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

The Prince George’s County Police Department investigates all homicides in the city of Seat Pleasant.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information who wants to contact Crime Solvers may call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 23-0032116.

