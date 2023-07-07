70-Year-Old Anne Arundel County Man Pleads Guilty to Murder of 29-Year-Old Outside Glen Burnie Liquor Store

A Brooklyn Park man pleaded guilty to Second-Degree Murder and Use of a Handgun in a Crime of Violence on Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Darius Davon Matthews outside a Glen Burnie liquor store, State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess announced.

Gregory Lydell Siscoe, 70, entered the plea in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court in Annapolis. The State is seeking a sentence of 30 years of incarceration at his sentencing on September 6, 2023. He continues to be held without bond.

“The defendant had been ordered by an Anne Arundel County judge to stay away from Clauss Liquors,” Leitess said. “Not only did he ignore that order, he went there with guns to defend his turf. Despite many chances to walk away from a verbal argument with the victim, he engaged in a continued confrontation with Mr. Mathews and then while standing at a safe distance himself, fired a fatal shot at Mr. Matthews. This is yet another situation where gun violence was used to resolve a petty dispute and the result is another young life taken.”



On August 26, 2022, Anne Arundel County police were called to the rear parking lot of Clauss Liquors in Glen Burnie just after 4:30 p.m. for a shooting.

When they arrived, officers located Gregory Lydell Siscoe holding a 12 gauge Winchester rifle and took him into custody. Nearby, officers found Darius Davon Matthews laying on the pavement next to his red sedan with a single gunshot to his head. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Surveillance footage showed the victim and Siscoe engaged in a verbal argument at Clauss Liquors hours earlier, and then returned to the parking lot just after 4 p.m., where they again began to argue. Footage showed Siscoe walk to his parked vehicle a short distance away to retrieve the shotgun and fired a single shot at Mr. Matthews from across the parking lot.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Brian Pritchard with the Honorable Michael E. Malone presiding.