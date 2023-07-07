Northeast High School Teacher Charged with Rape and 13 Other Charges After Students Report Sexual Assaults

In May of 2023, the Anne Arundel County Police Department became aware of multiple sexual allegations against an Anne Arundel County Public School (AACPS) teacher.

During the investigation, two students came forward advising Karl Houston Walls, a teacher at Northeast High School, had allegedly been sending sexually explicit text messages and photographs/videos.

The suspect reportedly solicited child pornography from both victims and allegedly had sexual contact with them. Some of the acts and comments did occur on school property.

In one of the incidents off school property, the suspect held a knife against one of the victims and asked if he should “use it.”

Charges were filed in both cases on July 5, 2023; Walls is currently in custody at Central Holding and Processing.

AACPS was notified upon receipt of the allegations, and they transferred Walls to a position where he had no contact with students pending the outcome of this investigation.

It is possible that there are additional victims who have not come forward. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700 or the Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-0306.

Karl Houston Walls age 27 of Edgewater, Maryland has been charged with the following below.

Rape Second Degree

Cause to Ingest Bodily Fluids

Perverted Practice

Sexual Solicitation of a Minor

Sex Abuse of a Minor

4th Degree Sex Offense-Person of Authority (4 counts)

2nd Degree Assault (3 counts)

Dangerous Weapon with Intent to Injure

4th Degree Sex Offense – Person of Authority

2nd Degree Assault