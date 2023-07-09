Police Investigating Helicopter Crash in Charles County, No Serious Injuries Reported

On Sunday, July 9, 2023, police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 9122 Maytide Street and Linden Grove Drive in Waldorf, for the report of a small aircraft down.

911 callers reported a small helicopter conducted a emergency landing and was currently in their backyard.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm a small helicopter performed an emergency landing and was located in the backyard of a residence on Maytide Street.

The two occupants of the helicopter were evaluated for injuries on the scene.

At this time, no other information will be released until the investigation is complete, however, no serious injuries were reported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack along with (NTSB) National Transportation Safety Board and the (FAA) Federal Aviation Administration responded to begin their investigation into the cause of the accident.

All photos courtesy of ScanMD

