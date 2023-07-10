UPDATE: Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision in Calvert County That Killed Lusby Woman

UPDATE: On July 9, 2023, at 8:24 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Patrol Bureau responded to report of a serious motor vehicle crash with injuries in the area of MD Rt. 4 and White Sands Drive in Lusby.

Upon arrival, deputies determined the one of the operators of the vehicles succumbed to their injuries and requested the Crash Reconstruction Unit to respond and assume

the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Ford Focus, operated by Heather Nicole Hugel, 33 of Aquasco, was travelling south on Rt. 4 approaching the intersection of White Sands Drive. A second vehicle, a 2013 Honda Accord, operated by Denise Chaconas-Brown, 60 of Lusby, was attempting to make a left hand turn from White Sands Drive onto north Rt.4. Both vehicles entered the intersection at the same time causing the Ford to strike the Honda.

Hugel was transported to an area trauma center by MSP Trooper 7 for injuries received and is reported to be in stable condition.

Chaconas-Brown sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Deputy First Class Andrew Ostazeski and Deputy First Class Michael Lewis of the Crash Reconstruction Team are conducting the investigation of the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or the events leading up to it, asked to contact the deputies at 410-535-2800 or via email: [email protected] or Mik[email protected]. Please reference case #23-48890.

7/9/2023: On Sunday, July 9, 2023, at approximately 8:27 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Rt 4 and White Sands Drive in Lusby, for the serious motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

911 callers reported two vehicles involved with one victim trapped and unconscious with agonal breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to confirm two vehicles involved with one trapped and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later. A second victim was transported by helicopter to an area trauma center.

Route 4 in St. Mary’s County between South Patuxent Beach Road and Patuxent Beach Boulevard will have a large amount of fire apparatus due to a HAZMAT investigation.

Police advised the following. “All Northbound and Southbound lanes on Rt.4 in Calvert County is closed at White Sands Drive – Southbound TRAFFIC WILL BE ROUTED DOWN WHITE SANDS DRIVE, and all Northbound traffic WILL BE GETTING TURNED AROUND UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. USE ALTERNATE ROUTES.”