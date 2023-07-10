Christmas Tree Shops Set to Close Remaining 73 Stores in 20 States

The Two Maryland Stores in Waldorf and Hagerstown Are Set to Close

Christmas Tree Shops plans to close all of its remaining stores and has kicked off their going out of business sales just two months after the home goods retailer filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in May of this year.

The Massachusetts based chain filed for bankruptcy in May 2023 (full press release here) in an attempt to complete restructuring and exit Chapter 11 as a “financially stronger retailer” by the end of August of 2023.

Now, as of July of 2023, Christmas Tree Shops defaulted on their loan and plan to close the remainder of the 70 stores unless a buyer steps in. According to a court filing, Christmas Tree Shops plans to stop honoring and selling gift cards on July 21, 2023.

Christmas Tree Shops released the following. “All Stores Closing. Entire store on sale up to 50% off! Shop now for best selection. New merchandise arriving. All sales final, no returns, or adjustments to prior purchases. No special orders. No other discount offers or coupons accepted. Quantities limited to stock on hand. We accept cash, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover.”

About Christmas Tree Shops – Christmas Tree Shops operates 82 stores in 20 states and is the go-to destination for celebrating, decorating and everyday-ing at bargain prices. Explore and discover seasonal and holiday decorations, trend-right home goods and fun finds of every kind. You’ll also fall in love with one-of-a-kind items from our exclusive in-house collections. Our ever-changing assortment of merchandise makes for a treasure hunt shopping experience. You never know what surprises are in store! Whether you’re hosting for the holidays, decorating your first home, planning a party, or stocking up on your favorite snacks, you can do it all here for less.

Christmas Tree Shops stores – Full list of remaining stores set to close can be found here.

Maryland only has two stores, one in Hagerstown and the second in Waldorf located at 2925 Festival Way.