Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division to Conduct Night Range Testing from July 16th to 21st

Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) plans to conduct night range testing during non-normal operating hours July 16-21 typically beginning at 7 p.m. through 7 a.m. Testing is scheduled to begin July 16 at 12:01 a.m. and conclude July 21 at 7 a.m.

While this testing does not involve weapons firing and no noise will be generated, access to the Naval Support Facility Dahlgren pier, Upper Machodoc Creek, and Potomac River Middle Danger Zone, as described in 33 CFR 334.230, will be restricted during testing.

Range schedules can change frequently. For daily updates on range operations and test schedules, call the NSWCDD Range and Weapons Testing toll free hotline at (877) 845-5656.