Governor Moore Announces $13.5 Million in Maryland Waterway Improvement Funds

Governor Wes Moore announced that the Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $13.5 million in Waterway Improvement Funds.

The funds will support new and improved public boating access facilities, dredging of navigable public waterways, emergency vessels and equipment for local first responders, and other important infrastructure and initiatives.



“Investing in infrastructure is integral to achieving the full potential of Maryland’s resources,”

“This partnership between the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and our local jurisdictions is critical to improving, maintaining, and promoting use of our public waterways.”

The Waterway Improvement Fund is primarily derived from the one-time 5% excise tax when a boat is purchased and titled in the state, as well as a small portion of the state gas tax. It has been used to construct and maintain more than 400 public boating facilities and more than 250 public navigational channels across the state as well as the acquisition of vessels.

“Maryland’s Waterway Improvement Fund is an outstanding example of a user-pay, user-benefit program,” said Maryland Secretary of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz. “Paid largely by Maryland’s boating public, supporting local efforts are critical to this partnership.”

Applications are reviewed and projects are selected based on local government and state needs and priorities, which are evaluated to determine the benefit to the general motor boating public.

Starting after July 15, the Department of Natural Resources will accept Waterway Improvement Fund applications for the next fiscal year through the department’s online ​Grants Gateway.



Anne Arundel County: $1,484,000

City of Annapolis, Fourth Street – Public boating access, improvement and engineering

Public boating access, improvement and engineering Lake Placid – Dredging

City of Annapolis, Hawkins Cove – Engineering for dredging

City of Annapolis, Shipwright Street End – Public boating access, improvement and engineering

Little Magothy River – Dredging

Dredging Church Creek – Dredging

Dredging Duvall/Kitty Creek – Dredging

Calvert County: $229,063

St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department – Dive and rescue rigid hull vessel

Dive and rescue rigid hull vessel Hallowing Point State Park – Boat ramp dredging and beneficial use

Prince George’s County: $250,000

Jackson’s Landing, Upper Marlboro – for boating access facility Improvement

St. Mary’s County: $1,250,000

St. Inigoes Landing – Public boating access improvement Point Lookout State Park – Marina renovations and improvements

Statewide: $3,931,997

Maryland Pumpout Grant Program

Maryland Natural Resources Police Patrol vessel and outboard motor replacement

Patrol vessel and outboard motor replacement Statewide Emergency Maintenance and Dredging

State Match for Federal Boating Access and Boating Infrastructure Grants

Additional funds reserved for state projects and priorities as determined by the Department of Natural Resources.