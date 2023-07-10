Teen Flown to Children’s Center After Golf Cart Crash in Charlotte Hall

On Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at approximately 1:42 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 37000 block of Mohawk Drive in Charlotte Hall, for the reported golf cart crash with one trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a golfcart in the roadway with one pediatric female trapped underneath of the vehicle.

Firefighters from Sharpsburg Volunteer Fire Company out of Washington County, MD and the Grasonville Volunteer Fire Department out of Queen Anne’s County, MD, responded to the scene as they were providing fill in’s for Mechanicsville VFD as St. Mary’s County laid fallen firefighter Brice Trossbach to rest.

Personnel extricated the victim and medical personnel later requested a helicopter due to her injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and landed nearby.

The 15-year-old female was transported to an area children’s center with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

All photos courtesy of the Mechanicsville VFD.

