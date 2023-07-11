Winning Anne Arundel County Family Strikes Gold Again!

Patriarch takes home $100,000 top prize on Gold X50 scratch-off

Whoever said winning the Lottery is a once in a lifetime thing must have never met a fortunate family from Glen Burnie. In the past five years, the family has won five big prizes on scratch-offs. The most recent prize of $100,000 came this week on the Gold X50 scratch-off game.

The Anne Arundel County family – a mother, father and a son – have played and won scratch-offs together for years. The mother won $100,000 in 2019 and $50,000 two times, once in 2017 and again this year in January. The son also won $50,000 this year in May. And now, it was the dad’s turn to take home a prize and he did, winning $100,000 last week playing the Gold X50 game. He claimed the prize at Lottery headquarters accompanied by his son.



“It’s pretty amazing,” said the son. “And, all of the tickets were purchased from the same store.”

That’s right! All of the winning games were purchased from Doc’s F&B Liquors in Glen Burnie. The mom usually buys the games and brings them home for the trio to play. This routine brought the $100,000 winning game into their home. She played several instant tickets on that lucky day, one by one, scratching her way to the $100,000 win.

“She turned to me and said ‘You won,’ ” said the father, smiling. “I was happy, but still a little shocked.”

The son scanned the instant ticket with his phone to confirm the win for his parents. Since this was not his first time visiting the Winner’s Circle at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore, he knew exactly what to do to claim the prize. The father and son did just that on Friday.

The 84-year-old father and grandfather said he has big plans for his prize. First, he will gift some of the funds to his grandchildren. He then plans to buy a new car and make some home improvements.

The $10 Gold X50 game, which went on sale in January, still has six unclaimed $10,000 prizes and others ranging from $10 to $1,000. Other members of the scratch-off family are the $1 Gold X5, $2 Gold X10 and $5 Gold X20 games.

For its role in our player’s top-prize scratch-off win, the equally lucky retailer in Anne Arundel County earns a bonus of $1,000 from the Lottery. Doc’s F&B Liquors is located at 7067 B&A Boulevard in Glen Burnie.