Temporary Closure of Manor Road in Chaptico on Monday, July 17, 2023

July 11, 2023

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works and Transportation (DPW&T) will be installing a box culvert under Manor Road in Chaptico at the Bull Run stream crossing beginning on or about Monday, July 17, 2023.

Manor Road will be closed between Lori Lane and 37252 Manor Road for approximately 30 days. A traffic control/detour plan with signage will be implemented for the duration of the road closure.

Please consider alternative routes to avoid delays in traffic. In addition, message boards will be deployed in the area prior to and during the project to serve as an additional reminder.

For additional project information, please contact DPW&T at (301) 475-4200 ext. 3513.

