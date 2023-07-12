Rising Lackey Junior Wins Overall in 2023 Charles County Fair Cover Contest

Madison Klinger, rising junior at Henry E. Lackey High School, is the overall winner of the 2023 Charles County Fair art contest. Her artwork is displayed as the cover of the Charles County Fair Guide.

She was chosen as this year’s winner by the Charles County Fair Board and Charles County Public Schools (CCPS).

The following students were named overall winners at their grade level in the contest for artwork produced during the 2022-23 school year.

Mariella Mudd, first-grade, Dr. Thomas L. Higdon Elementary School.

Elizabeth Bowling-Cook, second-grade, Higdon.

Natalie Benjamin, third-grade, Higdon.

Cassandra Robbins, fourth-grade, Walter J. Mitchell Elementary School.

Olivia Simon, fifth-grade, Higdon.

Calla Albrittain, sixth-grade, Piccowaxen Middle School.

Logan Friedrich, seventh-grade, Piccowaxen.

Arlena Seipel, eighth-grade, Piccowaxen.

Ryland Zipf, junior, Lackey.

Hollis Lyon, senior, Maurice J. McDonough High School.

The 2023 Charles County Fair is Sept. 14-17 at the fairgrounds in La Plata. For more information, visit https://www.charlescountyfair.com/.

