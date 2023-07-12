Rain Barrel & Composting Workshop Registration Now Open

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Public Works & Transportation (DPW&T), in partnership with the University of Maryland Extension will host an Environmental Stewardship Event, featuring workshops on rain barrels and composting on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds.

Registration is required by August 15, 2023, and space is limited. The workshops are free to attend, and participants will also have the opportunity to purchase both rain barrels and compost bins at the following discounted costs:

Rain barrel (St. Mary’s County resident): $30

Rain barrel (Non-resident): $60

Add-on flexible downspout connector (brown, white, tan, or green): $10

Add-on brass watering can spigot: $8

Compost Bin (St. Mary’s County resident): $17

Compost Bin (Non-resident): $34

For more information, or to register please contact Caroline DiGiovanni at [email protected] or at (240) 309-4189