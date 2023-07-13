Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter Hosting “Sweating Off the Shelter Pounds” Adoption Event and Waiving Fees Through July-August 2023

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter is at capacity for housing shelter animals. To help unite these wonderful animals with forever homes, the shelter is hosting a “Sweating Off the Shelter Pounds” adoption event and waiving fees for any adoptable animal that has been at the shelter for 30 days or more to qualified adopters. The Sweating Off the Shelter Pounds adoption event will run from July 12 through Aug. 12, 2023.



The shelter has a variety of animals available for adoption, including cats, dogs, rabbits, guinea pigs, a snake and a female pig.

During the event, the kennels for the animals with waived fees will be marked, along with the total number of weeks they have been at the shelter. The shelter will not guarantee or hold animals for adoption if another qualified individual is prepared to adopt the animal, and the availability of animals offered at the shelter changes daily.

Please visit CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com/3168/Adoption to complete a pre-screening application.

The Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, located at 5055 Hallowing Point Road, in Prince Frederick, is an open-admission animal shelter managed by the Animal Shelter Division of the Calvert County Department of Public Safety.

Shelter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please call 410-535-7387 to schedule an intake appointment.

For more information about adopting from the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter visit www.CalvertCountyAnimalShelter.com.