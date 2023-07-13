Friday Afternoon Roller Skating Returns to Leonard Hall Recreation Center

July 13, 2023

Community members of all ages can now welcome back the summer tradition of roller skating! Join us at the newly renovated Leonard Hall Recreation Center every Friday afternoon from 2 – 4 p.m. for an afternoon of music and staying active indoors to beat the summer heat.

Entrance is $5.00 per person and skates are available to rent for $2.50, or feel free to bring your own skates.

Summer skate is offered through Friday, August 18, 2023, before the school year begins. Participants can choose to book a date in advance and pay online. Simply check in at the ticket booth when you arrive. Online registration is available at stmaryscountymd.gov/recreate, click the Online Registration button and then choose Special Events.

Family Skate is also offered year-round, every Sunday from 2 – 5 pm with online pre-registration available as well.

For more information, contact the Recreation & Parks main office at (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800 or by email at [email protected].

