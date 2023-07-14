Gay Scott Boecker, 81, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on June 18, 2023 at her home.

She was born on July 30, 1941 in Florida to the late John Bernard Scott and Mary Frances (Lanier) Scott.

Gay was born in Jacksonville, FL and grew up in Winter Haven, FL. She took pride in being the 12th great-granddaughter of Pocahontas. She graduated as valedictorian from Centre College (Danville, KY) and earned a master’s degree from Rollins College (Winter Park, FL). She married the love of her life, Donald V. Boecker, RADM, USN (Ret.) on November 1, 1980 in Alexandria, VA. Gay enjoyed a fulfilling career in education as an English & History Professor for colleges in Florida and Virginia. She spent many of her years living in Virginia, Florida, Maryland, and Idaho. During her life as a military wife, she served for one year as the President of the Washington D.C. Navy Officer’s Wives Club and also volunteered for many associations dedicated to the support of military wives. Along with her interests in real estate and the love of books, her true passions were taking care of Don, their dogs and horses on their ranch in Idaho, watching the osprey & bald eagles from their porch in Maryland, and sunrises in Florida.

Gay is survived by her husband, Donald Vaux Boecker; her children, Michele Heckman (Gregory) of Virginia Beach, VA, Stephanie Prettyman (William) of Virginia Beach, VA, Virginia Robbins-Bugg (Gary) of Danville, KY, Danielle Primack (Russell) of Briarcliff Manor, NY, and Scott Robbins (DeAnna) of Cottonwood Heights, UT; her sister, Ann Kopelousos (John) of Jacksonville, FL; 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service on July 29, 2023 at 11:00 am at Church of Ascension, 21641 Great Mills Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Light refreshments will be served immediately following the service. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

