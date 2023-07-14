Earl Francis “Frank” Lamb, Sr., 75, of Port Republic passed away July 5, 2023, following a short battle with cancer. He was born on April 13, 1948, in Washington, D.C. to Earl Franklin and Ann Marie (O’Boyle) Lamb. Frank was a proud graduate of DeMatha High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1968, where he served as a submarine engineer assigned to the U.S.S Sailfish (SS 572) and was honorably discharged in 1970. He went on to work for the Prince George’s County School Board as a building inspector for over thirty-five years.

He had many interests including model trains, photography, civil war history and most of all woodworking. Frank was quite the craftsman and built many pieces of beautiful furniture.

Frank is survived by his sons Earl F. Lamb, Jr. of Estero, FL and Joseph M. Lamb and wife Amanda of Port Republic MD and grandchildren Leanne and Michael Lamb. Also surviving are sister-in-law Anita Lamb of Glendale, MD and sisters Mary Catherine Graves and Margaret Ann Ross both of WV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Ann Marie Lamb, and his brothers Stephen, Patrick, and Larry Lamb.