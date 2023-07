Time of Service: July 22, 2023 11:00 AM

Service Location: Church by the Chesapeake

Justin Dainel Leichtweis, 43, of Lusby MD passed away on July 7, 2023 in Prince Frederick, MD. A full obituary will follow at a later date.

Visitation

10:00 AM – 11:00 AM Church by the Chesapeake 3255 Broomes Island Road

Port Republic, MD 20676 Services

Saturday, July 22, 2023

11:00 AM Church by the Chesapeake 3255 Broomes Island Road

Port Republic, MD 20676