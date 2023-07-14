Margaret M. “Peggy” Buckley, 86, of Owings, MD, passed away July 7, 2023, at her home, surrounded by her family.

She was born January 22, 1937, in Washington, DC, to the late William E. and Teresa M. (Phelps) Barry. She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. “Jim” Buckley; granddaughter Corey Gilger; son-in-law, Keith Gilger; and sister, Teresa Kahler.

Peggy lived her early life in Washington, DC, where she graduated from The Academy of Notre Dame Girls Catholic High School (now closed). In 1956, she married Jim, raised her family, and lived her life in the southern Maryland area. Peggy was a stay-at-home mom when her children were young and her husband’s partner in the family printing business until she “retired.” She also cared for both her mother and mother-in-law through their final years. Before Jim became ill, the couple loved to travel, and always did so with some of their lifelong friends along for the ride.

Peggy was a simple woman, never seeking the spotlight, yet she was a force of nature and one of a kind. She wasn’t materialistic or flashy – she was extraordinarily “just Peggy.” Though she never attended college, she possessed an acute ability to absorb information and teach her children and grandchildren the most important life lessons. She loved life, and her family was her everything.

Armed with an abundance of common sense, dependability and empathy, Peggy was not afraid to discipline or hold her children accountable … but she also loved to play. And being 29 years old with 7 kids, play was much more important than housework! The Buckley house was always full of teenage friends and young adults. All were welcome, and friends loved her.

Peggy valued her children above all else, and her grandchildren were her gold medals, her pride and joy. She also loved cooking for her family. Sunday “after church” breakfasts (sausage and scrapple!) and holiday meals fueled her love of pulling together her ever-growing clan. And let’s not forget that annual Christmas tree decorating process (DJ!) and the annual Buckley Family Christmas Party, around which everyone arranged their December schedule each year!

She set the bar very high, and made it look easy. It is her family’s duty to honor her by striving to reach that bar.

Peggy is survived by her seven children, Laura Reidy (Joe Linstrom), Brenda Mutter (Wayne), Karen Gilger, James “Jim” Buckley, William “Bill” Buckley (Linda), Thomas “Tom” Buckley (Dawn), and Daniel “Dan” Buckley (Diane); 22 grandchildren and their spouses/partners; 18 great-grands; and her sister, Noreen Garner (Ralph).

A private burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, her family requests memorial donations be made to Calvert Hospice (a Hospice of the Chesapeake affiliate), the Alzheimer’s Association, or any children’s cancer charity.