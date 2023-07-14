Lawrence Edward Glorius, Jr. “Lefty”, 81, of Dunkirk passed away July 10, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. He was born December 20, 1941, in Washington, DC to Lawrence Edward Sr. and Kate (James) Glorius. Lefty grew up in DC where he met Nancy Corman at 12 years old. They were married at 19 on June 23, 1961 and went onto to have a beautiful 62 years together. They lived in Southeast DC before moving to Prince George’s County. They have lived in Dunkirk for the past 28 years. Lefty owned and operated LG Fasteners, selling nuts, bolts, and small mechanical parts to auto body shops in DC, Maryland, and Virginia, retiring in 2021. Family was everything to Lefty, he was an adoring husband, proud father, and loving grandfather. His face would light up when his grandchildren came over and loved to spend as much time with them as possible. He was also a huge baseball and football fan and enjoyed watching the Nationals and Redskins. He also enjoyed going to casinos, hunting, and bass fishing.

Lefty is survived by his loving wife Nancy Glorius, daughters Tammy Cramer and her husband Bob of Dunkirk and Stacey Rossner and her husband David of Fuquay-Varina, NC, grandchildren Ashlee Cramer, Christopher Speaker Jr. (Logan), Stephanie Cramer, Halee Cramer, and Hannah Morrow (Jared), great-grandchildren Paxton Cramer, Preslee Morrow, Christopher Speaker III, and Grady Speaker, and siblings Walter Glorius, Melba Swenson, James Glorius, Donald Glorius, and Randy Glorius.