Esther Irene Leftwich, nee Pilkerton, was born and raised in Beltsville MD to Frances Elizabeth (Henton) and Horace Elmer Pilkerton. She was the last surviving sibling of their ten children. She was preceded in death by her husband William Leftwich and her son Gerald Leftwich and her step-son James Leftwich. Surviving are her daughter Sandra Huggins of Lothian, MD and son Eugene Leftwich and wife Pam of Churchton, MD, step-daughters Peggy Kaplan of Silver Spring, MD and Patricia Leftwich of North Carolina, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren, and many loving nieces and nephews.

After her children were born she and her husband William traveled the states with children in tow, establishing many restaurants and diners along the way. She enjoyed bluegrass festivals, and country music, especially when one or both of her sons were performing. In her later years, toting her wares to yard sales and craft shows kept her busy. And she would never turn down Maryland crabs!

Condolences in Esther’s name may be sent to Sandra Huggins, her daughter and faithful caregiver at 50 Leopard Lane, Lothian, MD 20711