John Patrick Hepp, 57, of Huntingtown passed away July 11, 2023 at his home surrounded by family. He was born February 14, 1966 in Lima, OH to Donald Leo Jr. and Patricia Ann (Hemmert) Hepp. John grew up in Wapakoneta, OH and graduated from the United States Merchant Marine Academy in Kings Point, NY with a bachelor’s degree in marine engineering. He went onto to have a very successful career with the Department of Navy. John married Jean Griffith in 1991 and they lived in Owings before moving to Huntingtown. He was a long-time parishioner at Jesus the Good Shepherd Catholic Church where he recently joined the Knights of Columbus. John was an avid sailor and loved to sail and spend time with his family.

John is survived by his loving wife of 32 years Jean Hepp, children Nathan Hepp of Huntingtown, Kyle Hepp of Parkville, and Katharine Hepp of Huntingtown, mother Patricia Ruppert of Wapakoneta, OH sisters Lisa Moffett and her husband Cameron of Vinton, OH and Angela Lotz and her husband Craig of Belgium, WI, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his father Donald L. Hepp, Jr.