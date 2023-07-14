Barbara Louise Johnston, 77 of Leonardtown, MD passed away on June 25, 2023 at home with her loving family at her side. She was born on July 24, 1945 in Wilkinsburg, PA to the late Harold Arthur Lersch and Mary Louise Jack Lersch.

Barbara worked as an Accountant for the United States Navy at Patuxent River Naval Air Station until

she retired. She married her husband John W. “JJ” Johnston on September 4, 1965 in Monroeville, PA.

They celebrated their 57 th wedding anniversary together. Barbara was an active member of the

Patuxent and Mechanicsville Moose Lodges. She was the Past Deputy Grand Regent for Maryland-

Delaware-DC Moose Association. When Barbara was not attending events for the Moose Lodge you

could find her with her friends at the Ark and Dove Quilt Group making beautiful quilts. She loved

spending time with her family and friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, John, her children Robert Johnston (Jackie) of Great Mills, MD,

Deborah Johnston of Paris, France and Mark Bish of Wilbraham, MA and her siblings, David Lersch

(Josie) of Plainfield, NH, Ronald Lersch of Oakdale, PA, Arthur Lersch (Lorie) of Jeannette, PA and sister-in-law Sally Lersch of Hobart, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents and her brother Donald

Lersch.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650

and the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 299, Leonardtown, MD 20650.