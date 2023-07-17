UPDATE: Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed 14-Year-Old Boy in Leonardtown

UPDATE 7/17/2023: On July 16, 2023, at 2:54 PM police and emergency services were dispatched to a reported head- on motor vehicle collision with injuries in the area of the twenty-two thousand block of Newtowne Neck Road in Leonardtown.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and observed a 2013 black Kia Rio and a 2015 silver Dodge Durango that were the involved vehicles.

The Dodge Durango was being operated by Jacob Matthew Jones, age 39 of Glen Burnie, Maryland. Taylor Lee Jones, age 27 of Glen Burnie and a juvenile were passengers in the Durango. All three occupants were transported to an area hospital by ambulance with non- life-threatening injuries.

The Kia Rio was operated by a juvenile male who was flown to an area hospital with non-life- threatening injuries. Also in the Kia Rio was a passenger identified as Hunter Sansbury, a 14-years-old who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collison Reconstruction Unit has arrived on scene, and a preliminary investigation has revealed the Kia Rio was travelling north on Newtowne Neck Road as it approached a curve in the roadway, crossed the center line and collided with the Dodge Durango at the crest of a hill. The crash caused the Kia Rio to roll over and the vehicle came to rest on its side in the southbound lane.

At this time vehicle speed and weather conditions appear to be factors in the collision.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or any events leading up to it, and has not already provided a statement, is asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200 ext. 2337 or email [email protected]

7/16/2023: On Sunday, July 16, 2023, at approximately 2:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Newtown Neck Road and Bay Brez Lane in Leonardtown, for the reported head-on motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

A short time after dispatch, additional 911 callers reported at least one victim was trapped. The assignment was upgraded to a serious motor vehicle collision which alerted additional firefighters from Leonardtown and Hollywood VFD’s.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision with one of the vehicles on its side with a total of two victims trapped.

Firefighters requested multiple helicopters and reported five patients to be evaluated.

One victim has been pronounced deceased on the scene.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported a 16-year-old male to an area trauma center with serious injuries. Three other patients were transported with various injuries to an area hospital.

Additional information will be released when it becomes available.

The roadway was closed for approximately 5 hours for the Crash Reconstruction Investigation.