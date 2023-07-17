Police Investigating Hit and Run Motor Vehicle Collision in Lexington Park That Sends One to Hospital

On Sunday, July 16, 2023, at approximately 2:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Lincoln Avenue in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find three vehicles in the roadway with one patient with injuries.

The operator of the sedan was transported with injuries to an area hospital. The operator of the pickup truck denied any injuries.

Witnesses reported the silver SUV was travelling on Lincoln Avenue towards Three Notch Road when the operator ran the stop sign and caused the crash in the travel lanes of Three Notch Road.

The black male operator reportedly got out of the vehicle and grabbed a dog from the vehicle and fled on foot towards Lincoln Avenue.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

