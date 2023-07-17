St. Mary’s County Native Serves with U.S. Navy Patrol Squadron Supporting Maritime Missions Around the Globe

By Rick Burke, Navy Office of Community Outreach: JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Lt. Matthew Eastburg, a native of California, Maryland, serves with Patrol and Reconnaissance Squadron (VP) 45 based out of Jacksonville, Florida.

The squadron’s primary mission is to undertake maritime patrol, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.

Eastburg, a 2012 graduate of Great Mills High School, joined the Navy six years ago. Additionally, Eastburg graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science in Assistant Engineering.

“I joined the Navy for the educational benefits and the opportunity to follow in both my father’s and brother’s footsteps,” said Eastburg. “My father, Steven Eastburg, is a retired two-star admiral, and my brother, Lt. Cmdr. Gregory Eastburg, currently serves as a Navy pilot.”



Today, Eastburg relies upon skills and values similar to those found in California to succeed in the military.

“Growing up, my parents instilled in me good morals, values and a hard work ethic,” said Eastburg. “My soccer high school coach, Matt Taggart, also taught me the values of self-discipline and teamwork.”

These lessons have helped Eastburg while serving in the Navy.

VP 45 flies the U.S. Navy’s P-8A Poseidon multi-mission maritime aircraft. Designed to secure the U.S. Navy’s future in long-range maritime patrol capability, the P-8A has transformed how the Navy’s maritime patrol and reconnaissance force will man, train, operate and deploy, according to Navy officials. While the aircraft is also equipped with high-quality weapon systems, it also has an open architecture to allow for expansion. P-8A deploy around the globe to monitor the world’s oceans wherever they are needed.

This year commemorates 50 years of women flying in the U.S. Navy. In 1973, the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola; one year later six of them, known as “The First Six,” earned their “Wings of Gold.” Over the past 50 years, the Navy has expanded its roles for women to lead and serve globally and today our women aviators project power from the sea in every type of Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard aircraft. Our Nation and our Navy is stronger because of their service.

With 90 percent of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

“Our mission remains timeless – to provide our fellow citizens with nothing less than the very best Navy: fully combat ready at all times, focused on warfighting excellence, and committed to superior leadership at every single level,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “This is our calling. And I cannot imagine a calling more worthy.”

Serving in the Navy means Eastburg is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on strengthening alliances, modernizing capabilities, increasing capacities and maintaining military readiness in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to national defense because we provide democracy and freedom worldwide,” said Eastburg.

Eastburg and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“My proudest accomplishment is becoming an instructor pilot training the next generation of P-8 pilots and receiving my ‘Wings of Gold’ which made me a naval aviator,” said Eastburg. “Being an instructor pilot is a very fulfilling and rewarding experience.”

Naval aviators earn their “Wings of Gold” after completing aviation training and before being sent to their first command.

As Eastburg and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving means protecting the values of our democracy and honoring those who have gone before me to protect our freedoms,” said Eastburg.

Eastburg is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my mother, Catherine Eastburg, for her love and support throughout the years,” said Eastburg. “I would also like to thank my wife, Amanda, for her love and support for the past five years. I want to thank both my father, my brother, who is a Navy lieutenant commander, and my other brother, Andrew, for all their support and companionship growing up. Lastly, I would like to thank God for his protection and blessing me with my success both professionally and personally.”