Governor Moore Announces $5 Million in Heritage Project Grants Through the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority

Governor Wes Moore announced 100 matching grants totaling $5 million awarded to Maryland nonprofits, local jurisdictions, and other heritage tourism organizations by the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority.

Grant funds support heritage tourism projects and activities that attract visitors and expand economic development and tourism-related jobs throughout Maryland.

“Heritage tourism boosts local economies, connects people to their past, and elevates them in the present,” said Gov. Moore. “My administration is proud to support a diverse offering of place-based experiences and new partnerships as we work to enrich the lives of Maryland residents and visitors.”

The Maryland Heritage Areas Program provides $2.4 billion in annual economic impact. Maryland Heritage Areas Authority grants generate $319.8 million in state and local taxes and supports 33,815 full- and part-time jobs annually.

Organizations receiving grant awards include museums, parks, historic sites, educational organizations, and other entities that steward and celebrate the unique cultural and natural resources located within one of Maryland’s 13 certified heritage areas, a program that is locally administered and overseen by the authority.



“Since its creation in 1996, the Maryland Heritage Areas Authority has awarded more than $68 million dollars in grants and helped leverage more than $1.65 billion in non-state funding for heritage tourism projects and activities in Maryland’s 13 certified heritage areas,”“These grants encourage investment in Maryland’s economy and help bring an appreciation of Maryland’s long history and rich culture to people both inside and outside of our beautiful state.”

From Maryland’s Atlantic and Chesapeake Bay coastal areas to the unspoiled scenery of Maryland’s mountains, Maryland’s heritage areas contribute to the state’s economy by preserving and enhancing the places that attract local and out-of-state tourists. Heritage areas foster broad public-private partnerships to preserve and enhance Maryland’s historic sites and towns, unspoiled natural landscapes, diverse stories, and enduring traditions. All Maryland counties and Baltimore City have at least part of a state-certified heritage area within their boundaries.

The Maryland Heritage Areas Authority is an independent unit of government chaired by the Maryland Department of Planning Secretary Rebecca Flora and is administered by the Maryland Historical Trust. A full economic impact study can be found at mht.maryland.gov/ heritageareas_impact.shtml.

To learn more about the Maryland Heritage Areas Program and the state’s certified heritage areas, please visit mht.maryland.gov/ heritageareas.shtml.

Maryland Heritage Areas Authority Grant Awards for FY24 Summary:

Total Requested Funds – $9,869,342

Funds Awarded – $5,000,000

Total Match Leveraged – $21,452,951

A full listing of the FY24 grants is here.