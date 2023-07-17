Suspects in Stolen Hyundai Arrested After Being Shot at in Glen Burnie

On July 13, 2023, at approximately 1:40 p.m., officers responded for a report of a shooting that just occurred in the 100 block of Southbridge Drive in Glen Burnie.

The complainant indicated that they heard a female yelling for help and that someone was shooting. The complainant went on to say that they observed a male subject running from the area and possibly leaving in a blue sedan, along with a female subject.

Officers conducted a thorough check of the apartment building and were unable to locate a victim or crime scene.

While officers were expanding their search area, they observed a blue Hyundai sedan without registration plates on Faywood Avenue.



Officers made contact with the sole occupant and, through their investigation, learned that he was the victim of the shooting.

A physical assessment was conducted, and officers learned that the projectiles only made contact with the victim’s clothing. As officers were making contact with the shooting victim, officers located the female that witnesses described, who had walked away from the Hyundai sedan and was on foot in the area.

During the investigation, officers learned that the Hyundai sedan was reported stolen from a neighboring jurisdiction.

Both suspects were arrested and charged accordingly.

The suspected shooter was not located.

Northern District detectives are actively investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line (410) 222-4700.

The suspects are identified as Leonus Quinn Matthews Jr., age 35 of Glen Burnie, Maryland, and Tiera Nicole Barnett age 37 of Crofton, Maryland.