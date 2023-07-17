Chesapeake Beach Woman Pleads Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter After Assaulting Mother-in-Law That Resulted in Her Death

Madison G. Wagaman, 35, of Chesapeake Beach

On July 7, 2023, Madison G. Wagaman, 35, of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, entered a guilty plea in Calvert County Circuit Court to involuntary manslaughter.

The plea stemmed from a March 22, 2022, incident in which Wagaman got involved in an argument with her 74-year old mother-in-law. Wagaman ultimately struck the victim in the face, causing her to fall to the ground and hit her head.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she died on April 1, 2022.

Involuntary manslaughter is a felony carrying a maximum punishment of 10 years incarceration.

Sentencing is set for October 1, 2023, before Judge Mark S. Chandlee. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant State’s Attorney Rebecca N. Cordero.

