Vegetable and Butcher to Relocate Headquarters to Prince George’s County and Expecting to Create Additional 100+ Jobs

Governor Wes Moore announced that Vegetable and Butcher, a subscription-based food delivery service, is relocating its headquarters to Maryland. The company is moving from Washington, D.C. to a 32,000 square-foot Class A industrial space at 6001 Fallard Drive in Upper Marlboro.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Vegetable and Butcher to the Prince George’s County business community,” said Gov. Moore. “The company has a strong commitment to working with farmers and growers while providing nourishing meals to families throughout the region. Its mission is admirable and we are proud to have the company select Maryland for its new headquarters location.”

Formed in 2016, Vegetable and Butcher delivers ready-to-eat meals to approximately 150 zip codes in the Mid Atlantic region. The company offers two types of chef-inspired meals – plant-based or with animal protein – and are always dairy and gluten-free. Since its launch, the company has delivered more than 1 million meals to people in the area and currently donates hundreds of meals each week to assist those in need.



Vegetable and Butcher currently employs 56 workers and plans to create an additional 184 full-time jobs over the next three years.

“We find ourselves in an unprecedented and exciting time at Vegetable and Butcher,” said Vegetable and Butcher Founder Turner Hoff. “If there’s anything the past few years have taught us, it is that the way we access and enjoy food has transformed in unimaginable ways. Truth is, digital access and personalization mean we are unlikely ever to return to a solely physical dining experience. But there’s a powerful upside to this deluge of change: Eaters today are more empowered and informed than ever before. That’s what makes us excited. The food industry has exposed its resiliency and its vulnerabilities—and it is our honor and privilege to help define what the industry can become.”

“We’ve spent an incredible amount of energy streamlining a vertically integrated approach to our business, and we aspire to take our approach much further,” said Vegetable and Butcher Co-Founder and Chief Experience Officer Ariane Valle. “When we commit to securing a regional farmer’s harvest, we create impact. When we build embedded supply chains that support local communities, we become a catalyst for change. And when we let our values lead the way, we can completely redefine what it means to be a food ecosystem.”

To assist with project costs, the Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $480,000 conditional grant through Advantage Maryland. Additionally, Prince George’s County is providing a $480,000 conditional loan through its Economic Development Incentive Fund to help the company complete the project. Vegetable and Butcher is also eligible for various other incentives and tax credits, including the More Jobs for Marylanders program and the state’s Job Creation Tax Credit.

“By moving to Upper Marlboro, Vegetable and Butcher can maintain quick access to its Washington, D.C. customer base while benefiting from Maryland’s talented workforce,” said Maryland Department of Commerce Secretary Kevin Anderson. “With nearly 200 new jobs being created in Prince George’s County, the company will make a significant impact locally as it continues its growth in the Mid Atlantic.”

“We are Prince George’s Proud that Vegetable and Butcher has chosen Prince George’s County as the new home of their headquarters and manufacturing facility,” said Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. “Throughout our administration, we have remained committed to bringing quality businesses and amenities to our county, as well as providing meaningful employment opportunities for our residents right in their own community. We also recognize that our residents should have access to a range of healthy food options, and we are pleased that Vegetable and Butcher will offer a variety of healthy choices to Prince Georgians.”