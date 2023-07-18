Death Investigation Ongoing After Man is Found Unresponsive in Thomas Stone High Schools Outdoor Pool

Charles County Parks & Recreation released the following.

“On Thursday, July 13, a patron was found unresponsive in the Thomas Stone Outdoor Pool.

Lifeguards called 9-1-1 and immediately began administering CPR. Emergency services arrived soon after and transported the patient to the hospital, where the individual was officially pronounced deceased.

We extend our condolences to the family members who are grieving the loss of their loved one, our gratitude to our dedicated employees who responded to provide care, and our support to everyone in the community who has been affected by this tragic event.

The cause of death remains under investigation; so, unfortunately, we cannot share further details at this time. We appreciate the public’s concern and ask for your patience in providing additional updates while that process is being completed. Our pools remain closed as we provide in-service training and support to our employees, and we remain committed to the safety and well-being of all who visit and work at our aquatics facilities.”



On Thursday, July 13, 2023, at approximately 5:34 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Thomas Stone High School located at 3785 Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reports of one not breathing.

Firefighters from Waldorf responded with four personnel on Engine 31 and arrived within seconds of dispatch to find the victim not breathing. The victim was located by citizens unresponsive in the pool and was pulled out of the water where they began CPR until First Responders arrived on scene.

Emergency medical personnel performed CPR and transported the victim to an area hospital where they would later be pronounced deceased.

Police are investigating the incident and updates will be provided when they become available.