Calvert Nature Society Receives Generous Donation from Maryland Osprey & Nature Festival to Support Rebuilding of Nature Center After Devastating Fire

Calvert Nature Society, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental education and conservation, is thrilled to announce a significant donation from the Board of Directors of the Maryland Osprey & Nature Festival to help restore the beloved Battle Creek Nature Center.

The November 2022 fire at the nature center destroyed the majority of the program and volunteer equipment and supplies that are used in the nature education, ecological monitoring, and stewardship opportunities.

The Battle Creek Nature Center, located at one of the northernmost stands of bald cypress trees in North America, houses exhibits that offer an interactive look at local wildlife and cultural history of Calvert County. The center has long been a vital resource for environmental education and conservation initiatives. Its educational programs, exhibits, and guided nature walks have ignited a love for nature in countless individuals, fostering an understanding of the importance of protecting and preserving our environment.



“We are very grateful to the Festival Board for their extraordinary support in helping us rebuild our nature center,” said Joyce Baki, President of the Calvert Nature Society. “The fire was a heartbreaking event for our organization and the entire community. However, with the Festival’s contribution, we can now embark on the journey of restoring our beloved facility and continue our mission to inspire environmental stewardship.”

The Maryland Osprey & Nature Festival is a family-friendly event to learn about Maryland’s raptors through bird walks led by Audubon guides, lectures from wildlife experts, raptor demonstrations, and the chance to see the birds up close. The donation was made possible through the proceeds of the admission fees to the Festival. These funds will directly contribute to the revitalization of the Battle Creek Nature Center, a hub of environmental education, research, and community engagement for nature enthusiasts of all ages.

“We recognize the significance of Calvert Nature Society’s work in raising awareness about environmental conservation, and we are delighted to support their efforts,” stated Rick Smith, member of the Board of Directors of the Maryland Osprey & Nature Festival. “Our organization firmly believes in the power of nature to heal and inspire, and we are honored to be part of the rebuilding process, ensuring that future generations can benefit from the exceptional educational opportunities provided by the Calvert Nature Center.”

The Calvert Nature Society and Maryland Osprey & Nature Festival share a common goal of promoting environmental awareness, making this collaboration a natural alliance. By joining forces, they aim to create a resilient and sustainable nature center that will continue to foster an understanding and appreciation of the natural world for generations to come.

The Calvert Nature Society and the Maryland Osprey & Nature Festival extend their heartfelt gratitude to all individuals and organizations who have shown unwavering support during this challenging time. Together, they are confident in their ability to overcome adversity and rebuild a nature center that will stand as a testament to the enduring power of community and conservation

As we work diligently to rebuild our nature center, donations to support our efforts are welcome. Your generous contribution will not only help us restore our beloved facility but also enable us to continue providing educational programs and preserving the natural wonders of Calvert County. Join us in safeguarding our environment for future generations. Together, we can make a significant impact. Donate to Calvert Nature Society today and be a part of our mission to inspire environmental stewardship. https://www.calvertparks.org/donate.html

Photo courtesy Calvert Nature Society. Maggie Silverman, member of the Calvert Nature Society Board of Directors received the check from Sal Icaza (left) and Rick Smith, members of the Board of Directors of the Maryland Osprey & Nature Festival

About the Calvert Nature Society: The Calvert Nature Society is dedicated to the protection and preservation of Calvert County’s natural heritage and the creation of an environmentally literate and aware community. We provide opportunities for appreciation and understanding of our natural world through our outreach initiatives and in support of the mission of the Calvert County Natural Resources Division. The Society is a 501(c)3 organization. https://www.calvertparks.org/

About the Maryland Osprey & Nature Festival: The Maryland Osprey and Nature Festival is a grassroots movement by the citizens throughout the Mid-Atlantic region. The support and collaboration of our local government, state wide conservation and wildlife rehabilitation agencies, local, and international businesses and military community share our goals and mission: Education, Conservation, and Celebration of our beautiful surroundings, and nature, and wildlife. https://marylandospreyfestival.org/

